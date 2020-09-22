The ‘Me-15’ room: How Chesapeake nurses are recharging

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The pandemic is putting added stress on everyone. Perhaps healthcare workers are some of the most affected.

Christina Price, a nurse at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, created a way for coworkers to get some much-needed “me-time.”

It’s called the Me-15 room, and when you open the door to the old office, the smell of lavender permeates the air. A salt lamp sets the mood while zen music and massage chairs melt away stress.

You can also escape reality by putting on a pair of virtual reality glasses and taking a trip to the Amazon or the beach. The waves can wash away a bad day or just help you catch your breath.

It’s been open a month, and the only complaint has been from staff who can’t make it to the fourth floor.

“And that’s how we extended to downstairs so we have the radiology ‘Zen room’ now, ” Leslie Griffin, a nurse, told WAVY.

Griffin says the rooms fit in perfectly with the hospital’s Magnet program. It’s an effort she’s leading to achieve the gold standard in nursing.

“We really want to make sure every single individual that works here knows we appreciate them and they matter and that we want them to take care of themselves,” Griffin said.

Research says recharging just five minutes can do wonders for a person’s well-being, so in Price’s opinion, Me-15 is a triple win for the nurses, their patients, and families.

“We can’t take care of people if we’re not taking care of ourselves,” she said.

