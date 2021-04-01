The little things make the biggest difference: Chesapeake Regional celebrates volunteer on 25-year anniversary

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Joan Chang has those hospital corners down pat. She’s been making beds, making coffee and making patients and their families feel comfortable for 25 years in the emergency room at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

“She’s a ninja in getting things done and cleaned and stocked and immaculate,” Nurse Manager, Jennifer Morrison told WAVY.

Chang lightens the load for staff like Cathy Spruill.

“When she’s not here, it makes extra work for me,” Spruill said.

A former nurse, Chang overhauled the volunteer training checklist and even put her own mother to work until she was 95.

“She is very devoted to us and we are blessed to have her as part of our team,” Morrison said.

As much as the staff loves Chang, her biggest impact may be on the patients and their families.

“She’s that, you know, smile when the patient might be scared or anxious,” Morrison said.

Chang explained how she helps them navigate the halls or find a good cell phone signal. Mostly though, she enjoys listening and talking with patients. She shared the story of one interaction with a man waiting on his wife’s X-rays.

“I said ‘Can I get you some coffee, tea, water?’ He said, ‘ No, but I would take a martini.’ And I honestly had to say to him, ‘I don’t know that if I had one, I would share it,'” Chang laughed.

She finds that humor helps, as does a warm blanket or pillow. It’s the little things, she says, that make the biggest difference.

“Volunteering is one of the best things anybody can do,” she said.

Chang encourages everyone who can to help make a difference.