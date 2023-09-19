CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Planning Department is updating the city’s comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan is a city’s guide to how it will move into the future, whether that be with new growth and development, or protection and preservation of the things that already exist.

Residents and stakeholders will be given the opportunity to provide input on the future of the city at public input open houses.

The upcoming dates for open houses in September are below.

Residents can text “Ches2045” to 888777 to receive text updates about public input opportunities.

To view the city’s current comprehensive plan click here.