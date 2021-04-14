TFC Recycling warehouse catches fire in Chesapeake Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A warehouse caught fire at TFC Recycling Wednesday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Crews had to close the road for several hours near 1958 Diamond Hill Road while they worked to put out the fire.

Firefighters responded to the recycling plant just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to find heavy smoke coming from a warehouse where recycled materials are sorted.

Firefighters deployed hoselines into an area of the building where there was a series of bunkers and conveyors sort the recyclables.

It took just over an hour to bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries from the fire.

The scene was still active as of 2:45 p.m. as crewed worked to make sure all parts of the fire were out.

An investigation into the cause of the fire would start once firefighters concluded the operation Wednesday afternoon.