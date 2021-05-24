Texas Roadhouse, Bubba’s 33 hosting hiring event in June

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations in Hampton Roads will host their first-ever hiring event in June.

The hiring event will be held on Monday, June 7, and all Chesapeake-area locations are looking to fill more than 100 full and part-time positions.

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 offer rewarding and fun career opportunities – complete with competitive pay, based on experience.

Both restaurants are doing in-person interviews which can be scheduled online at here.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance.