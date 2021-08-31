Tensions ease at latest busy back-to-school vax clinic in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Another clinic, another long line with people standing in the August heat.

But this time the parents who were getting their kids their state-mandated back-to-school vaccinations were better behaved.

A similar clinic last week had parents venting on health department personnel. When the nurses ran out of the vaccine for meningitis, as did other departments in Hampton Roads, tempers flared even hotter.

Tuesday’s clinic was the last walk-in clinic in Chespeake before school starts Sept. 7.

The health department says they reached over 3,000 people on social media in recent days, so they were expecting a big turnout again. People began lining up an hour before the clinic started at 4:30 p.m. The line peaked at nearly 100 within the first hour but then began to move and become shorter.



James Ballance had to come back this week to get his son Cameron’s meningitis shot. They were in and out by 5 p.m.

“We came on the 25th, and they had ran out [the meningitis vaccine]. And so we got on the waiting list and we got up here as soon as we could to take care of it,” he said.

“It really felt like nothing,” said Cameron, who’s a rising seventh-grader at Oscar Smith Middle School.

Chesapeake Public Schools will hold a back-to-school clinic Wednesday afternoon at Western Branch Middle school beginning at 4 p.m., however you must have either Blue Cross Blue Shield or Tricare insurance.



The health department says other options include pharmacies in the area, pediatricians and urgent care clinics like Now Care and Patient First.



A representative from Chesapeake Public Schools confirmed that students cannot start school without proof of proper vaccinations.