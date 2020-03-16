Teenager injured in Chesapeake shooting Monday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager is in the hospital after they were injured during a shooting in Chesapeake on Monday.

Chesapeake Police officers responded to the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a call for service because a teenager was shot.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Officers were still on the scene of the shooting around 5 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

