Teen shot nine times overnight on Drake Circle in Chesapeake, mother says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot multiple times overnight in Chesapeake.
It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Drake Circle at the Ipswich Townvillas.
A neighbor told 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding that she called police after hearing six gunshots. Police haven’t shared details in the case, but the 17-year-old victim’s mother said he’s at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in stable condition. She says he was shot nine times and is now possible paralyzed.
Officers returned to the area later in the morning to knock on doors.
There’s no suspect information at this time. Check back for updates.