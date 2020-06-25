TCC employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — An employee at Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake campus recently tested positive for COVID-19.

TCC announced the positive case in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the case, the Chesapeake campus is closed.

The employee was notified of their positive test June 23 by the Virginia Department of Health. The are self-isolating.

The college notified all employees June 24.

The health department is contact tracing to see who had close or prolonged contact with the positive employee. Any employee concerned they were exposed should self-isolate, monitor their symptoms and get a COVID-19 test.

No students have been on campus.

“We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” said Marian Anderfuren, college spokesperson. “TCC is following internal health and safety protocols, and the areas on campus where exposure may have taken place will be disinfected.”

