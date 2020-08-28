Target to offer fresh, frozen grocery same-day pickup throughout Virginia

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Target announced that the company now offers fresh and frozen food same-day pickup services across the Commonwealth.
Guests can shop for hundreds of grocery items via Target’s drive-up curbside service and order pickup in-store services.
“Just in time for back-to-school, this enhancement offers parents, students and all guests another easy, free and contactless way to get the essentials they need,” the company said in a statement released Friday.
“Guests are loving this option, and Target has seen a 10% increase in week-over-week order pickup and drive up orders placed for fresh and frozen grocery items since the rollout for expanded assortment for guests began in April.”
Fresh and Frozen Pickup Locations in the Virginia Beach area:
- 1316 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- 525 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
- 1245 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502
- 12130 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23602
- 2060 S Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453
- 4630 Monticello Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23188
- 4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
- 233 Carmichael Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322
- 200 Marquis Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23185
- 2233 Upton Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Read the full statement here.
