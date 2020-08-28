Target to offer fresh, frozen grocery same-day pickup throughout Virginia

FILE- This May 3, 2017, file photo shows the Target logo on a store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. Target reported strong fourth-quarter profits, though its sales were weighed down by weak toy and electronics sales during the crucial holiday shopping season. Target joins a string of other retailers, including Walmart, with disappointing sales during the shortest holiday shopping period since 2013. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Target announced that the company now offers fresh and frozen food same-day pickup services across the Commonwealth.

Guests can shop for hundreds of grocery items via Target’s drive-up curbside service and order pickup in-store services.

“Just in time for back-to-school, this enhancement offers parents, students and all guests another easy, free and contactless way to get the essentials they need,” the company said in a statement released Friday.

“Guests are loving this option, and Target has seen a 10% increase in week-over-week order pickup and drive up orders placed for fresh and frozen grocery items since the rollout for expanded assortment for guests began in April.”

Fresh and Frozen Pickup Locations in the Virginia Beach area:

1316 Greenbrier Pkwy, Chesapeake, VA 23320

525 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

1245 N Military Hwy, Norfolk, VA 23502

12130 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23602

2060 S Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453

4630 Monticello Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23188

4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321

233 Carmichael Way, Chesapeake, VA 23322

200 Marquis Pkwy, Williamsburg, VA 23185

2233 Upton Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

