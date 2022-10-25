CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Prosecutors of the commonwealth rested their case on Day 2 of the trial for one of the suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Chesapeake delivery driver.

Tonagee Ravenel, Antonio Britton and Semiya Davidson face a number of charges including first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in the death of 30-year-old Stephanie Brainerd.

Brainerd died from a gunshot wound to the chest while she was out delivering an order at the Marina Point Apartments in March 2019.

Ravenel is the first one to face a jury. Over the last two days of the trial, 15 witnesses took the stand, many of them law enforcement or forensics experts.

Day two of the trial saw one of the suspects, Semiya Davidson, take the stand against a man she called a friend back in 2019. Davidson led police on a pursuit into Portsmouth after the shooting happened and explained in her own words why she kept driving.

She testified for almost an hour and a half, at times speaking through tears, recounting the night of March 14, 2019. Davidson talked about the events of that night before she, Britton, and Ravenel ended up at the Marina Point Apartments.

She said they ordered two pizzas and an order of wings to be delivered to the complex at an address she never recognized. Davidson went on to say they went there to pick up weed and order a pizza.

She also had her eight-month-old daughter in the car with them and said she didn’t think anything bad would happen with her daughter there.

Britton, however, grew frustrated when they had to call Chanello’s and ask how long it’d take for the pizza to be delivered, said Davidson. After checking on the status of their order, Davidson says Britton told them, “We’re going to rob these [expletive].” She didn’t think he was serious, until the pizza arrived and shots rang out.

She also said she was scared for her life and her daughter’s immediately after she heard gunshots. Davidson explained that she led police on a pursuit into Portsmouth because the two men in the car, Ravenel and Britton, told her to do so.

Other forensics and law enforcement testified to evidence they collected at the scene.

One discussed the trajectory of the bullets that were fired at the car. Four bullets went through the rear driver’s side door.

The commonwealth also presented pictures showing the Chanello’s pizza bag was in Davidson’s car once police arrested them. Earlier during Davidson’s testimony, she said the bag was in her car only after shots were fired and Britton and Ravenel returned from Brainerd’s car.

The commonwealth ended their case Tuesday with one of the last people to see Brainerd alive, her manager Edward Wiseman.

Wiseman said Brainerd was living with him and his family at the time and was like a daughter to him. He said she had been working with him for about a year at the Chanello’s location on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake and he was trying to help her get back on her feet.

He talked about the last few hours of her life, including when the call came in for the order to the Marina Point Apartments.

Wiseman also talked about how Brainerd went out twice to deliver the order because no one answered the first time she attempted to deliver the food.

Prosecutors also showed the receipts from the order. The robbery and homicide was all over two pizzas and an order of wings.

The trial continues Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.