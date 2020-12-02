Suspect wanted in connection with shooting on Gum Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are looking for a man suspected in an overnight shooting in the 2400 block of Gum Road.

38-year-old Anthony Gallway is wanted on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding.

Police confirmed officers were searching for Gallway in the area of Pughsville Road off I-664 Wednesday. The WAVY traffic cameras showed police searching a wooded area off the interstate around noon.

The incident is under investigation. Police have not provided information about the person wounded.

If you have any information that could help police locate Gallway, please contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.