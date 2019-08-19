Suspect of police chase in custody after standoff in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man wanted in connection to a police pursuit Sunday night surrendered peacefully after an hours-long standoff in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police said 57-year-old David C. Davis was arrested early Monday morning on a felony eluding charge and a parole violation out of Arizona.

Davis’ arrest came after police were on the scene of a barricade situation in the 1100 block of Sunlight Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers attempted to pull over Davis around 9 p.m. Saturday at Great Bridge Boulevard and Riverwalk Parkway for a traffic violation.

Davis didn’t stop and had been last seen going south on the Route 168 Bypass when police ended the chase Saturday. Officers later found his vehicle around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Davis surrendered to law enforcement around 3:30 a.m. Monday.