Suspect in custody after Chesapeake police chase vehicle reported stolen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an arrest was made after officers chased a man driving a vehicle that was reported stolen in Chesapeake early Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake police said officers responded to the the area of Beecher Stowe Street and Conservancy Drive around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Responding officers saw the vehicle in question, a small silver coupe, and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. The driver — 18-year-old Abul Koontz — stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of Appaloosa Trail and ran, police said.

Officers caught Koontz after a short foot chase.

Court records show Koontz is charged with receiving stolen goods, ostruction of justice, resisting arrest and conspiring to trespass or commit larceny.

This was one of two police chases in Chesapeake overnight. Officers arrested 24-year-old Armad Gatling after a chase that crossed city lines into Portsmouth hours earlier.