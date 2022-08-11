The expo will be Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The 2nd annual Kidpreneur Expo of Hampton Roads is back and ready to show off youth businesses.

The Chesapeake Conference Center will host the expo on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It will feature businesses from across the entire country from kids ages 5-17 years old.









The Bennett Center, a 501 c3 charity, is working with Kidpreneur to help uplift young entrepreneurs through resources and opportunities.

This event is open to the public and free.

Backpack giveaways, youth speakers, kid zones and more will be included.

For all vendor spaces email TheBennettCenter@gmail.com with the subject line Kid Expo Vendor. Adult and non-profit vendor spaces are limited.

For tickets, register here.