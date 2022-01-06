Superintendent: Some Chesapeake schools should prepare for possible online instruction as COVID cases rise

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Public Schools superintendent is warning families and staff that some schools may need to prepare for the possibility of online instruction “in the near future.”

Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton didn’t specify which schools could be impacted by shifting to “yellow” status, but said the impacted school communities were “alerted of the change through a PAS message from their principal.”

The possible online learning is temporary and parents will be notified of any changes that will impact their children’s schools, Cotton wrote in an email to CPS families.

Cotton brought up the possibility of online learning in some schools during a school board meeting on Dec. 31. He said He said case numbers in schools have skyrocketed (18.4% positivity) and that he expects positive cases to be higher this January than last.

Principals were told they need to have devices ready in case schools shift to online learning. However, the division cannot go solely virtual district-wide because state law now requires in-person learning to be offered.

During that same meeting, Chesapeake School Board members reversed a previous decision to make masks optional for students in schools. Just weeks before, the board voted to make masks, testing and vaccines optional for students starting Jan. 3.

However, now only testing and vaccines are optional as of Jan. 3.

The email from Cotton also said Chesapeake schools will be offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff thanks to a ViSSTA grant.

Students will need to be with a parent or legal guardian to be tested. Starting Friday, registration for the testing clinics is also required. Dates and locations will be listed on the CPS website.

The division will also offer COVID-19 vaccines through a partnership with Rite Aid:

Wednesday, January 12, 3-7 p.m. at Western Branch Primary

Wednesday, January 19, 3-7 p.m. at Rena B. Wright Primary

Wednesday, February 2, 3-7 p.m. at Western Branch Primary

Wednesday, February 9, 3-7 p.m. at Rena B. Wright Primary

The Chesapeake Health Department is also hosting vaccine clinics in Chesapeake school buildings.

Deep Creek Elementary: 1st dose-Jan. 11; 2nd dose-Feb. 1

Portlock Primary: 1st dose-Jan. 13; 2nd dose-Feb. 3

Southwestern Elementary: 1st dose-Jan. 28; 2nd dose-Feb. 18

B.M. Williams Primary: 1st dose-Jan. 18; 2nd dose-Feb. 8

Registration links are online for vaccine clinics.