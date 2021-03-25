Summit Pointe in Chesapeake announces $68 million project building luxury apartments, restaurants, shops

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Summit Point, LLC. is expected to break ground on a mixed-use multifamily community in Chesapeake’s metropolitan center.

Mosaic, the $68 million new construction will feature 507,495 square feet of luxury apartments, restaurants, shops, and a public parking garage.

Mosaic is comprised of two acres which will a continuation of Phase 2, which also includes Helix, the fully leased lifestyle community with 133 residences, and 555 Belaire, a five-star office building.

Mosaic is a 212,728-square-foot luxury apartment tower with six floors. Officials say the building will offer 270 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences with French-style and full balconies overlooking a dramatically designed interior courtyard.



The courtyard amplifies an urban lifestyle with a resort-style swimming pool, lap pool with infinity edge, cabanas, fire pits, dog walk and dog-wash station.

Mosaic encompasses a full city block with a focal point at the corner of Belaire Avenue and Summit Pointe Drive.