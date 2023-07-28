CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Young students are taking on the challenge to save animals from cruelty.

Students at Primrose School collected 399 items during a recent donation drive. They collected items like food, treats, and toys. All the items collected were given to the ‘Virginia Beach Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

School leader, Tony Gill said this effort not only has an impact on the animals but also the kids.

“It makes me feel good that we are giving our children that opportunity. It is important that our children learn what it means to be philanthropic and what it means to give back and donate,” said Tonya Gill, Co-Owner of Primrose School. “We are very proud that our children are learning this at an early age. Then they grow up to be adults that understand the concept of giving back.”

Gill said one of the main philosophies for the school is to teach children to give back to the community without expectations. To celebrate the donation, the children took a trip to the local SPCA. There they learned about animal safety and play with the pets.

Gill said they have several more community projects planned for the upcoming school year.