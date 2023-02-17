CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire that has blocked traffic on a portion of Mount Pleasant Road in Chesapeake Friday morning.

According to dispatch officials, the call for the incident came in just before 9 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Mount Pleasant Road.

Both directions of Mount Pleasant Road in the area are currently blocked. There is no estimated time for reopening.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the fire including possible injuries.