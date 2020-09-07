StoneBridge School in Chesapeake to close Tuesday after 2 individuals test positive for COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A school in Chesapeake will be closed Tuesday after 2 individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

StoneBridge School Head Kathy Rader confirmed the news with 10 On Your Side Monday evening.

The school recently opened its doors for the new school year on August 27.

Rader says they cannot divulge whether the two individuals are students, however they have taken steps regarding the situation including initiating a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire campus.

School officials have also notified the Chesapeake Health Department regarding the latest news.

“It is my understanding that the health department will work with the school to determine any necessary steps for parents, to include identifying those who might have had close contact with the individuals, ” says Rader.

“The school is very concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, and has implemented mitigation strategies to reduce the spread of the disease, including wearing masks in grades 6-12, distancing, hand-washing, sanitizing, and ventilation.”

School officials say they are relying on parents in helping maintain a health campus by checking their students for symptoms, elevated temperatures, and staying home when sick.

