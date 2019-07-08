Stolen car pulled from Chesapeake lake

Photo courtesy: David Snead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a lake.

Officers say they responded to the area of Indian Creek on Cedarville Road shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

After determining that no one was inside, police say they started the process of removing the vehicle.

Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski says that further investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen.

The rightful owner of the car was located, but police say there are no updates as to who stole the car.

