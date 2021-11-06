State Police: Suspect ‘fired several rounds’ at woman during road rage incident on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are now investigating after a woman claimed she was shot at during a road rage incident on I-664 in Chesapeake Friday evening.

According to state police, they got the call for the incident just after 9:30 p.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of I-664 at the Route 58 interchange.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victim was traveling in a 2022 International tractor-trailer on I-664 when she saw a Nissan Altima enter the interchange from I-264, merge onto I-664, and almost strike her vehicle.

State Police say the victim sounded her horn at the vehicle.

The driver of the Altima then sped up in front of the tractor-trailer and a male passenger leaned out the window and fired “several rounds” at the vehicle several times, according to state police.

The victim was not injured and immediately pulled over to contact police. The suspect vehicle continued northbound on I-664.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Nissan Altima with heavy damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800.