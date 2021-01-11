State police searching for vehicle, people involved in possible shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was involved in a possible shooting on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate a possible shooting in the northbound lanes of I-464 north of Freeman Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Police said they are looking for a red late model Ford Explorer. It has black aftermarket body panels and a black lift gate. The front of the vehicle has a brush guard covering the grill and bumper.

There were two males inside the Explorer.

As they investigated, police stopped and rerouted traffic in an effort to find possible evidence.

Those with information to identify the suspect vehicle or other related information should contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

