State police: Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle during chase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — State police say a man is facing charges after he crashed a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning during a chase in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said in a news release a trooper spotted 21-year-old Michael Jones Jr. driving a 2009 Hyundai 91 mph in a 55 mph work zone on Interstate 64 East near Military Highway around 4:30 a.m.

The trooper tried to stop Jones, but he refused and a short chase ensued. Jones eventually lost control, struck a jersey wall and a guard rail at Yadkin Road.

State police said Jones, of Newport News, was charged with possession of stolen property, evading and eluding, possession of a firearm, reckless driving, and damage to state property.