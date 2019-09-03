Closings
Dare County Public Schools

State police: Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle during chase

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Jones Jr.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — State police say a man is facing charges after he crashed a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning during a chase in Chesapeake.

Virginia State Police said in a news release a trooper spotted 21-year-old Michael Jones Jr. driving a 2009 Hyundai 91 mph in a 55 mph work zone on Interstate 64 East near Military Highway around 4:30 a.m.

The trooper tried to stop Jones, but he refused and a short chase ensued. Jones eventually lost control, struck a jersey wall and a guard rail at Yadkin Road.

State police said Jones, of Newport News, was charged with possession of stolen property, evading and eluding, possession of a firearm, reckless driving, and damage to state property.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories