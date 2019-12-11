State Police investigating shooting on I-64 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police is investigating an interstate shooting near the High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake Wednesday morning.

The driver of a 2013 gold Volkswagen Jetta says he was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 around 8:30 a.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

The Jetta’s driver was not injured by the gunfire. He told police the other vehicle was an older model white Ford Explorer. A man was driving the suspect vehicle and he had a female passenger.

The suspect vehicle was last seen speeding as it exited Interstate 64 to George Washington Highway North.

State Police would like to speak with any witnesses who were driving on Interstate 64 near the High Rise Bridge around the same time of this incident. If you have any information on the shooting or witnessed suspicious behavior, please contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.