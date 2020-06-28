State Police: Chesapeake man only charged with reckless driving following ‘incendiary device’ discovery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a man cited with reckless driving overnight in Richmond was found with an ‘incendiary device’ and more.

The incident began when Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle reportedly traveling the wrong way on Arthur Ashe Boulevard near The Diamond around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

State Police say when troopers approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Chesapeake resident Harrison Sellers, attempted to flee and struggled with troopers.

According to reports, Sellers was taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation, reports say troopers found an incendiary device in Sellers’ possession along with a hand saw, wooden shields, gas mask, and a shovel fashioned into a spear.

Further examination by a State Police bomb technician determined the canister to be a legal munition.

A spokesperson from Virginia State Police says Sellers was cited with reckless driving and that the incident remains under investigation.

State Police initially stated that Sellers was charged with having an active explosive device, but have since corrected their statement.

Latest Posts