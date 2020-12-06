State Police: 3 people sent to the hospital following overnight, multi-vehicle crash on I-664 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say 3 people were sent to the hospital following a crash on I-664 in Chesapeake overnight.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-664 at Exit 13 in Chesapeake.

According to a press release from state police, a Chrysler struck the jersey wall on the southbound lanes of I-664.

Two citizens traveling in a Ford pick-up truck stopped to render assistance to the driver of the first vehicle when their own vehicle was struck by a Buick.



The force of the impact caused the Buick to overturn – on top of the driver of the Ford and then struck a US postal truck),

The press release says the Buick also caught on fire.

Sgt. Anaya says three people were sent to the hospital following the crash, however the extent of their injuries have not yet been released.

No further information have been released.

