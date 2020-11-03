State Police: Norfolk teen driving stolen vehicle leads trooper on traffic pursuit before crashing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old from Norfolk is facing multiple charges after leading a state trooper on a traffic pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle, police say.

The incident began when the trooper, operating stationary radar on I-64 west, near the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach city line around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, reported observing a 2019 Kia Sedan come through radar at 94 MPH in a 60 MPH speed zone.

As the trooper attempted to pull over the driver, reports say the driver failed to yield which initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued on I-64 onto I-264 where the driver exited at Ballentine Boulevard towards Virginia Beach Boulevard.



In an attempt to flee, the driver, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, struck a parked 2017 Dodge SUV on Smith Street in Norfolk, before fleeing on foot along with two other passengers.

The trooper was able to apprehend the 17-year-old after a short foot-pursuit.

The teen reportedly suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Norfolk General Hospital.

The two other passengers were unable to be located.

Following the incident, authorities learned that the 2019 Kia was reported stolen out of Virginia Beach.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to Chesapeake Juvenile Intake Office where he was charged with reckless driving, no operator’s license, felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and hit and run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

