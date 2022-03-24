CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Perdue Agribusiness will spend $59 million to expand its operations in Chesapeake.

The news, first announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, came ahead of Mayor Rick West’s State of the City address Thursday. The address is scheduled to start sometime after noon.

The company will modernize facilities and increase production of high protein soybean meal, soybean oil and hulls, Youngkin’s office says.

The expansion also comes with nearly $1 million in public grant money.

“Perdue AgriBusiness is a valued employer in Chesapeake and a major contributor to Virginia farmers’ livelihoods, and we look forward to its continued growth trajectory with the modernization and expansion of this facility,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin’s office says Perdue purchases 80% of Virginia’s soybeans and exports 72 million tons of soybeans per year through The Port of Virginia. The crude degummed soybean oil from Chesapeake goes to Perdue’s Salisbury, Maryland refinery for further processing.

“We purchase grain from more than 700 farmers in Virginia annually, giving them a strong local market for their crops,” said Scott Fredericksen, President of Perdue AgriBusiness. “Renovating and expanding our Chesapeake operations will allow us to increase local origination and improve our processing capabilities, as well as enhance logistical efficiencies across our supply chain to continue meeting customer demand. As a proud employer in the state, we look forward to many more years of success and growth at our operations in Chesapeake.”

