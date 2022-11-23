CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — State and local officials expressed their heartbreak following a mass shooting that took the lives of 6 people at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday evening. The suspect is also dead.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday when the Walmart Supercenter at Sam’s Circle was still open to the public. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.

Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the building, where the shooting occurred. A greeter on duty at the time told WAVY the shooting started in the back of the store. One person was also found deceased outside the front entrance.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area’s closest level 1 trauma center, confirmed five patients were being treated there.

No other updates from police were expected until later Wednesday morning, around 8 a.m. Chesapeake police are expected to hold a press conference at that time with the latest updates.

Wednesday morning, Chesapeake mayor Rick West issued a statement saying he was devastated by the “senseless act of violence that took place in the city.

“My prayers are with all those affected – the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers,” said Mayor West. “I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together we will support each other throughout this time.”

Multiple other Virginia elected officials shared tweets and other statements early Wednesday morning:

Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) November 23, 2022

Enough is enough.



Praying for the victims, their families and colleagues, and the Chesapeake community tonight. https://t.co/LSmRMVwCpM — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) November 23, 2022

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/4zQ4YFuPbb — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) November 23, 2022

My heart breaks for the citizens of #Chesapeake and the @ChesapeakePD, where I prosecuted for four years and where my father practiced neurosurgery for over 30 years. I pray for the victims, for their families, and for peace. https://t.co/Ljstu0ZDXj — Ramin Fatehi (@fatehinorfolk) November 23, 2022

Our hearts break for the victims in Chesapeake and the families who've lost loved ones in another senseless act of violence.

Praying for our Commonwealth. — Lt. Governor of Virginia – Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 23, 2022

Yet another mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart. Seven known dead, including the shooter. When will this madness of gun violence stop? — Mamie Locke (@SenatorLocke) November 23, 2022