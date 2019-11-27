Spending a little time to save a life: Blood donations needed during the holidays

CHESAPEAKE Va. (WAVY) — Many people give back around the holidays, but how about giving blood?

If you’ve been putting off the appointment to donate, now is the time.

“There’s a shortage that’s happening right now, especially over the holidays,” blood donor Jennifer Napier said.

With many traveling and spending time with loved ones, the amount of blood donations have started to plummet.

American Red Cross Officials say critical treatments and emergency care may be delayed because of the decrease in donations.

Napier gives whenever she can because, for her, it hits close to home.

WAVY.com caught up with her in Chesapeake at Redeemer Church as they held their quarterly blood drive.

Napier says when her son Samuel was 4 years old, he battled a rare pediatric cancer and required blood transfusions.

“He would’ve died. Yeah, he couldn’t have made it without the blood, so the blood saved his life,” Napier explained.

Napier says the shelf life for blood is only six weeks, which is why it’s always in demand.

Linda Seybold has donated 27 times — she says her blood has special antibodies.

“They mark my blood [and] give these to [drug-addicted] babies, people with HIV aids. It’s got a little more punch in the blood to help them fight off infections. That was important to me,” said Seybold.

Seybold says it’s important to donate all year round, but especially this time of year.

For her, it’s about spending just a little time to do something as big as saving a life.

“In this way I am helping someone, somewhere, somehow,” she said.