Special Olympians participated in water sports at Oak Grove Lake Park

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – It was a beautiful day to spend out at Oak Grove Lake Park Saturday. 30 Special Olympians got the chance to spend time on the lake for a day filled with water sports.

Javonte Riddick was one of the first to head out on the water.



“I enjoyed my time. I really had fun, I’m going to go do more,” says Riddick.



The free event was put on by Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports who partnered with the Chesapeake Sheriffs office.

“Seeing the reaction from the participants, I mean, that’s why we do this,” says Ed Bein.



Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan says today was a big deal.

“We had Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports approach us about having an event out here in the lake. No one’s been out here on the lake in about 15 years,” says the sheriff.



The sheriff says the special Olympics is important to him and he wanted to make the Olympians’ dreams come true.

“Being a sheriff, we deal with a lot of difficult things. Things like this makes it all worth while, seeing my staff volunteering and doing good deeds, and seeing the smiles out here is amazing,” he says.

The event was free for Special Olympians.