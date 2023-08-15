CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Southbound Sparrow Road at the intersection of Indian River Road was closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon due to an oil/gas spill, according to city officials.

Chesapeake Roads tweeted about the incident just after 2:30 p.m.

The fire department is currently on scene. There is no estimated time when the road will reopen. Expect delays if you need to travel in this area.

WAVY confirmed the incident involved a 5-gallon bucket of hydraulic fluid that spilled.