South Norfolk Jordan Bridge offering free travel for E-ZPass drivers on Christmas Eve

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is dropping an early Christmas gift for Hampton Roads drivers on December 24.

All passenger vehicles traveling with a valid E-ZPass can make unlimited trips across the reliable river crossing for the full 24-hour period at no charge.

Current travel rates apply to multi-axle vehicles and Pay-by-Plate customers with invoices mailed according to our standard billing cycle.

It’s been a challenging year, and we have welcomed the community as people returned to travel throughout the year with a series of driver rewards including our On the Road Again and Cruise for a Cruise Sweepstakes,” says General Manager Kevin Crum.



“With the holiday season upon us, one final gift is in order, and we’re unwrapping a free day of travel to help with all the last-minute errands, gift deliveries, and celebratory gatherings. Thank you for traveling with us this year!”