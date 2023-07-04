CHESAPEAKE, VA. (WAVY) — Families lined the streets of South Norfolk for the annual Fourth of July parade and picnic.

The parade started off at 10 a.m. at South Norfolk Baptist Church, with Chesapeake police and color guard leading the way for old school cars, horse riders and elected officials.

“My favorite part is probably police on the bikes,” said Kade Dunn, a Chesapeake little league player.

Shaunda Banks brought out her kids to celebrate her daughter’s birthday, on Independence Day.

“This was something for her to enjoy and see the fireworks later,” Banks said. “For our first time, it’s wonderful.”

South Norfolk Fourth for July Picnic🇺🇸



Full story tonight on @WAVY_News tonight starting at 4.

The picnic followed the parade at Lakeside Park.

Sandy and Rocky Smith tell 10 On Your Side they started coming to the Fourth of July picnic nearly 30 years ago with their oldest child. Now, they are bringing their grandchildren to the annual event.

“We come every year,” said Sandy Smith. “We love it. We grew up in South Norfolk. It’s wonderful. It’s just great to see the community come together.”

Patrica Tucker is also keeping the tradition alive with her grandchildren.

“It’s a tradition,” Tucker said. “It’s an important part of celebrating our country and it shows patriotism throughout the city.”

The patriotic event is made possible by the South Norfolk Civic League and the Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.