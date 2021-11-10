South Military Highway in Chesapeake to close overnight for roadwork starting Nov. 10

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Works is advising drivers that South Military Highway will be closed overnight starting Wednesday.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Officials say the roadway will be closed at the Interstate 64 overpass on Nov. 10 and 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for milling, paving, and striping work.

This work falls under @VaDOTHR‘s I-64 Southside Widening/High Rise Bridge project.

Detours will be marked to help direct drivers.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10