South Military Highway in Chesapeake to close overnight for roadwork starting Nov. 10

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Works is advising drivers that South Military Highway will be closed overnight starting Wednesday.
Officials say the roadway will be closed at the Interstate 64 overpass on Nov. 10 and 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for milling, paving, and striping work.
This work falls under @VaDOTHR‘s I-64 Southside Widening/High Rise Bridge project.
Detours will be marked to help direct drivers.
