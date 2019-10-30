Someone in Chesapeake is a millionaire and may not know it

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A million dollar lottery ticket may be hiding in your pocket, wallet or laundry.

Tuesday night, someone in Chesapeake won the Mega Millions drawing in the Virginia Lottery, but who it is remains a mystery.

What the Virginia Lottery does know is the winner bought the ticket at the Food Lion at 109 Gainsborough in Chesapeake.

Virginia Lottery has announced that the October 29 numbers were 4-9-17-27-39 and the Mega Ball number was 22. This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match all of the first five numbers. Had the winner picked the Mega Ball correctly, the jackpot was worth $105 million. It’s now an estimated $118 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The person has 180 days to claim the winning prize and is advised to immediately sign the back of the ticket before doing anything and contact the Virginia Lottery.