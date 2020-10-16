Some Chesapeake teachers will have to come back to high schools as students return

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Administrators have told some Chesapeake teachers they can’t work from home anymore as more students are brought back into schools for in-person learning.

High school teachers will soon have to provide in-person instruction when students return in November, due to staffing needs in schools. School officials say scheduling complexities meant there just weren’t enough teachers to handle the influx of students, despite an A/B model that cuts students into two groups with two days of in-person instruction a week.

This even applies to those who opted to work virtually for the entire semester.

Administrators did say they’re working with any teachers who may have a documented medical condition, and in those cases they may telework with a facilitator or teacher assistant assigned to the classroom.

So far only grades 7 and below are in the classroom in Chesapeake, with pre-K through third grade in school five days a week. grade 9 is scheduled to go back on November 9, with grade 8 on November 12 and grades 10-12 on November 16.

The plan to return students to the classroom came after recent improvements in both coronavirus case load and percent of positive tests in the community. In the past two weeks, cases and percent positivity have gone up slightly in the city.

