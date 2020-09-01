Some Chesapeake students could return to in-person learning in September

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Some Chesapeake public school students could return to on-campus learning by the end of September.

The school board released a PowerPoint presentation Monday night with some new information for fall on its latest plan for reopening schools for in-person learning.

First, second and third-graders could return to on-campus learning five days a week starting Sept. 28 under the plan, which is subject to change.

Special education, preschool and kindergarten students could be back in classrooms five days a week starting Sept. 21.

Temperature screenings will not be required when students arrive at school, but daily digital health screenings will be mandatory. Staff on-campus will need to wear masks or face coverings and maintain physical distancing.

Officials also said a “culture shift” is needed, meaning students and staff should stay home when they’re sick. Those who become sick during the day should be isolated and then immediately sent home.

The board voted July 27 to begin the fall semester with virtual instruction. At the time, school officials said the ultimate goal was to return students to the classroom as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Metrics cited in Monday’s PowerPoint presentation show the seven-day moving average for cases has been gradually trending down. On July 27, the test positivity rate was at 11.5 percent. On Aug. 22, it was at 8.3 percent.

The School Health Advisory Board revisits the issue of students returning to campus every two weeks. Decisions are made based on health metrics for the area.

View the full presentation from Monday here.

