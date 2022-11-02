CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – South Norfolk Jordan Bridge (SNJB) is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering customers a toll-free E-ZPass weekend.

According to a press release, the toll-free weekend will take place Nov. 5th and 6th and extends to two-axle vehicles with valid E-ZPass accounts.

New E-ZPass accounts must be activated by Nov. 3, 2022 to qualify. Standard rates will apply to all multi-axle and Pay-by Plate trips.

The new South Norfolk Jordan Bridge opened on Oct. 26, 2012 and has proven to be an essential piece of infrastructure that helps save drivers time and miles everyday.