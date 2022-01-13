Six Chesapeake schools to return to classroom after week of online learning

In this photo provided by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, second-grade students at McAlpine Elementary School take part in the classroom learning portion of Camp CMS, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ summer program, in Charlotte, NC, Thursday June 17, 2021. Across the country, school districts were able to greatly expand their summer offerings by leveraging federal pandemic relief funding. (Nancy Pierce/Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools via AP)

They will also be moved to the “yellow” zone as far as COVID-19 cases.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Students at six schools in Chesapeake are set to return to the classroom next week after five days of learning from home.

Hugo Owens Middle School, Portlock Primary, Truitt Intermediate, Rena B. Wright Primary, Great Bridge Middle and Oscar Smith Middle in Chesapeake will return to the classroom on Tuesday, January 18.

The decision comes after officials shifted them to virtual learning on January 10.

Masks are required for all staff, students and guests inside school facilities.

Families received the following customized message on Thursday afternoon:

Good afternoon, this is PRINCIPAL NAME, principal of SCHOOL NAME, with an important announcement for the SCHOOL NAME community. First, I would like to thank you for your support this week during online instruction. Our staff is working hard to provide quality instruction to our students while they work safely at home and we appreciate your help with this work. We have continued to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on our school this week. After careful review, we have determined our students may return for in-person learning next week. To repeat, our school will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18th. The dashboard will be updated on Friday to reflect this change. Please be advised that our school is still feeling the impact of the pandemic and we will need to remain prepared for a potential shift back to online learning, should one be required. As a reminder, masks are required for all who enter our school and anyone experiencing symptoms of illness should be kept at home. Please know that health and safety are our top priority. If you have any questions about this matter, please contact the main office at SCHOOL PHONE. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.