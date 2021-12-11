Single-vehicle crash entraps driver, causes backups on Route 58

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 in Chesapeake.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 58, near the Hampton Roads Executive Airport.

The driver went off the road and hit a tree, trapping them inside the vehicle. About an hour after the crash, police say the driver was still trapped inside the vehicle.

Sentara’s air ambulance, Nightingale, was on the scene.

The crash has blocked one lane eastbound lane of Rt. 58 and has caused backups.