CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a driver hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a Chipotle restaurant in Chesapeake Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Cassandra Haines

The woman driving the white minivan was attempting to park in front of the business in the 800 block of Eden Way around 6:30 p.m. when the crash happened.

The vehicle hit a support column and a shopping cart. The cart shattered a window.

There were no injuries reported and no structural damage.