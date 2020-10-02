Shooting on Reid Street in Chesapeake

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) - On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health announced the reopening of portions of the Nansemond River in Suffolk, Back Creek, Poquoson River, York River, and the Chesapeake Bay that was impacted by a raw sewage spill.

In a press release, the VDH Division of Shellfish Safety said they have monitored water quality in the areas impacted since the raw sewage release occurred.