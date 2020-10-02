CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake dispatchers say a shooting was reported Thursday night.
The call came in reporting the shooting at 9:42 p.m. in the 4200 block of Reid Street.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Shooting on Reid Street in Chesapeake
- Kaine urges legislators to pass bill to combat threat of white supremacist groups
- City of VB extends application for COVID-19 Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Relief Program
- $5 million judgement imposed on Snowden for book, speeches
- Ohio troopers investigate crash involving truck, Amish buggy carrying 5 children