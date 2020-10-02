Shooting on Reid Street in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake dispatchers say a shooting was reported Thursday night.

The call came in reporting the shooting at 9:42 p.m. in the 4200 block of Reid Street.

