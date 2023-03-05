CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash that happened on Canal Drive.

On March 5, around 1:41 a.m. officers responded to the area of Canal Drive and George Washington Highway in reference to gunshots heard.

Another call came in at the same time for a vehicle that crashed on Canal Drive near Cox Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a business at Canal Drive and George Washington Highway was damaged by gunshots. Nobody at the business was injured.

There were two men in the crashed vehicle at Canal Drive near Cox Avenue.

One person had a possible gunshot wound which is life-threatening. The other person in the vehicle had non life-threatening injuries due to the crash.

Both men were transported to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.