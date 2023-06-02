CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The man who pulled the trigger in the March 2019 killing of a delivery driver in Chesapeake has pleaded guilty.

Antonio Britton was sentenced to 88 years with 53 suspended on Thursday, on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, the Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office announced. The active period of incarceration is 35 year, 8 of which are mandatory.

The victim, 30-year-old Stephanie Brainerd, died after being shot in the chest at the Chesapeake’s Marina Point Apartments.

Left to right: Antonio Britton, Tonagee Ravenel and Semiya Davidson. (Courtesy of Chesapeake City Jail)

Police later arrested Britton and two others, Tonagee Ravenel and Semiya Davidson, after a pursuit that went into Portsmouth. Ravenel was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges after a trial in October 2022.

David has not gone to trial yet, but has a plea hearing on June 9.