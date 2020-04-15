Shoney’s in Chesapeake is offering free meals to hospitality workers on Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to support frontline workers affected by the coronavirus, Shoney’s in Chesapeake will be offering free meals hot off the grill for hospitality workers affected by the virus closures.

Those in the industry can stop by for curbside pick-up on Thursday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The “All-American Meal” includes a fresh hamburger with baked beans and potato salad.

Meals are available while supplies last with a limit of four per customer. According to the statement released, there is no call ahead and needing a meal “Just Show UP.”

Last Thursday, the restaurant distributed 1100 free meals under the program and 2361 meals to date, and they hope to continue helping those in need throughout the community.

“This is a time to step up and give back,” said Jennifer Ford, marketing director for Shoney’s in Chesapeake. “We are all in this together through good times and tough times and we want to make sure we treat those impacted with a warm meal from Shoney’s. Shoney’s is the ultimate team player and wants to extend its best wishes for good health along with a great All-American meal served safely.”

Shoney’s is located at 721 North Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake and can be reached via phone at 757-547-2620.

Latest News