Sheriff’s Office delivers $250 in supplies donated by local Walmart to Chesapeake elementary school

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office were busy Thursday helping an elementary school in the South Norfolk section of the city.

They delivered more than $250 worth of school supplies donated by the Walmart on Hillcrest Parkway to Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

Typically, schools receive donations at the beginning of the school year, however, those supplies tend to diminish by Spring Break — and that’s during a normal year.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan says he hopes the donation will make the last stretch of the school year a little smoother.

Deputies say they plan to make a few more deliveries to other local schools soon.