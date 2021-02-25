Sheriff’s Office delivers $250 in supplies donated by local Walmart to Chesapeake elementary school

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office were busy Thursday helping an elementary school in the South Norfolk section of the city.

They delivered more than $250 worth of school supplies donated by the Walmart on Hillcrest Parkway to Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

Typically, schools receive donations at the beginning of the school year, however, those supplies tend to diminish by Spring Break — and that’s during a normal year. 

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan says he hopes the donation will make the last stretch of the school year a little smoother.

Deputies say they plan to make a few more deliveries to other local schools soon.

  • (Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10