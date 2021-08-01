Severe weather causes flooding, outages in North Carolina, parts of Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Over 5,000 residents were out of power Sunday morning as severe weather affected much of Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

At the peak of the storm around 11:30 p.m., nearly 5,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesapeake alone lost power.

Several residents also reported flooding in their neighborhoods.

At 11:48 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake and is in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Chesapeake city, VA until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n9oMNWvU6u — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 1, 2021

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)

Storm damage in Elizabeth City (Photo Courtesy – Kim Ballance)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank Counties Sunday morning. The tornado warning was in effect until 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say quarter-sized hail is also possible in the area.

For outages in your area, CLICK HERE.