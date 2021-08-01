Severe weather causes flooding, outages in North Carolina, parts of Hampton Roads

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Over 5,000 residents were out of power Sunday morning as severe weather affected much of Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

At the peak of the storm around 11:30 p.m., nearly 5,000 Dominion Energy customers in Chesapeake alone lost power.

Several residents also reported flooding in their neighborhoods.

At 11:48 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake and is in effect until 3:15 p.m.

  • Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)
  • Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)
  • Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)
  • Flooding in the Grassfield area of Chesapeake (Photo Courtesy – Ed Doan)
  • Storm damage in Elizabeth City (Photo Courtesy – Kim Ballance)
  • Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)
  • Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)
  • Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)
  • Flooding in the Greenfield Crescent and Walnut Hills Estate area in Suffolk ( Photo Courtesy – De’Asia Woodson)

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Camden, Currituck, and Pasquotank Counties Sunday morning. The tornado warning was in effect until 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say quarter-sized hail is also possible in the area.

For outages in your area, CLICK HERE.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10