Chesapeake residents say ‘enough is enough’ after more than a dozen vehicle break-ins

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Residents in one Chesapeake area say enough is enough after several cars were broken into overnight on Providence Road.

A resident living in the area named Sabrina says about 15 cars were hit overnight on July 4 — including hers.

Sabrina says she got a knock on her door and her neighbor said several cars had been hit.

“This is a middle console that was taken out,” said Sabrina. “Whatever they took out of your car, they just trashed it and threw it in the parking lot.”

Sabrina says keys, shoes, money and a phone were taken from cars that were locked and also unlocked.

“It happens often in this area and they have to do something about it. (It happens) often, especially when the break, they come out,” Sabrina said.

Police were out in the area investigating the reports early Friday morning.